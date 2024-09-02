Colorado House Approves Local Control Over Local Property Taxes

DENVER, CO – The House recently passed a resolution that would allow Colorado voters to decide if property tax decisions should be determined at the local level. HCR24B-1001 passed by a vote of 44-19.

“There should be local control of local taxes,” said Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora. “Colorado communities have diverse needs and ideas for how property tax revenue can best serve their communities, and it doesn’t make sense for Aurora voters to make property tax decisions for Coloradans in places like the San Luis Valley and vice versa. Statewide property tax decisions fail to meet the unique needs of all of our communities. This resolution would allow voters to decide if their communities should make the future property tax decisions that impact them.”

Property tax revenue pays for local government services like schools, fire and emergency response, and public safety and does not support state government services. If passed, HCR24B-1001 would refer a ballot measure to Colorado voters for the 2024 November election to ensure local control of property tax decisions. Any statewide voter initiative that affects or limits property tax revenue or spending would have to be approved by the voters in a local government jurisdiction for the initiative to be applied in that local government.