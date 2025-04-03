New Wildfire Protection Plan Urges Northern Colorado to Prepare Now

What does it really mean to be wildfire ready in Northern Colorado? For residents living near forests, grasslands, and canyons, preparation isn’t just smart—it’s essential. The Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) has just released its 2025 Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), offering a blueprint for residents and agencies to reduce risk and respond more effectively when wildfires strike.

As wildfires continue to be a growing threat across Colorado, especially in regions like Fort Collins, Red Feather Lakes, Bellvue, Laporte, Timnath, Horsetooth Reservoir, Rist Canyon, and Poudre Canyon, the CWPP provides a critical guide tailored to our local landscape.

"While wildfires cannot be eliminated entirely, we can prevent many and prepare for the rest," said PFA Public Information Officer Annie Bierbower.

What’s in the 2025 Plan?

The CWPP outlines risk factors within PFA’s 230-square-mile jurisdiction and offers actionable strategies for homeowners, neighborhoods, and first responders. Key features include:

Custom wildfire risk maps based on weather, vegetation, terrain, and emergency access

based on weather, vegetation, terrain, and emergency access Recommended fuel reduction zones to slow wildfire spread

to slow wildfire spread Home hardening tips to reduce structural ignitability

to reduce structural ignitability Community preparedness checklists

Emergency response coordination guidance

The plan was developed with input from local partners including Larimer County, Colorado State Forest Service, and the U.S. Forest Service, and incorporated community feedback through surveys and open houses.

Why It Matters

Much has changed since PFA’s last CWPP in 2011. Rapid development, shifting climate patterns, and high fuel loads have increased the region’s vulnerability to catastrophic wildfires.

“The plan is customized based on the hazards here and prepares for what would be effective here—not in California or even another part in Colorado,” Bierbower explained.

Get Involved

If you live in PFA’s coverage area, reviewing the 2025 CWPP is a powerful first step toward making your home—and your neighborhood—safer. Understanding your risk and taking action today could make all the difference when the next wildfire ignites.

To learn more about wildfire safety in Northern Colorado, visit poudre-fire.org or check out preparedness resources at csfs.colostate.edu/wildfire-mitigation.