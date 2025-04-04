Prom Night and the Perils of Impaired Driving: No DUI NoCo Sounds the Alarm

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As prom season approaches in Northern Colorado, the excitement of tuxedos, corsages, and dance floors is also met with a sobering reminder: impaired driving among teens spikes dramatically during this time of year.

That’s why No DUI NoCo, a local coalition aimed at preventing impaired driving in Larimer and Weld Counties, is launching a campaign to raise awareness about the risks teens face during prom and graduation season. Their message is simple but urgent: If you feel different, you drive different.

A Dangerous Time for Teens on the Road

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), roughly one-third of alcohol-related teen traffic fatalities happen between April and June. While prom is a time to celebrate, it’s also a time when peer pressure and poor decision-making can lead to tragedy.

“No DUI NoCo is trying to prevent these tragedies before they happen,” said Heather Vesgaard, Executive Director of Partners, the lead agency behind the campaign. “We want teens, parents, and community members to understand the real risks and take action.”

It’s not just alcohol that’s a concern. Marijuana and prescription drug use can also impair judgment and motor skills. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), marijuana-related crashes in the state have risen 475% since 2010, and drunk driving incidents are up nearly 10%.

The Stats Tell the Story

Here’s a look at some eye-opening statistics from national and local sources:

54% of teens who drink on prom night consume four or more drinks (AAA).

of teens who drink on prom night consume (AAA). 90% of teens believe their peers are likely to drink and drive on prom night.

of teens believe their peers are likely to on prom night. In 2023, 119 roadway fatalities in Colorado involved drivers 20 or younger —a 59% increase over the past five years.

in Colorado involved drivers —a 59% increase over the past five years. More than 85% of teens admit they would drive impaired rather than call a parent for help.

How Parents Can Help

No DUI NoCo emphasizes that parents play a critical role in preventing impaired driving. Here are four simple steps:

Hire a ride – A limo or rideshare adds a touch of glamor and eliminates the risk of teens driving impaired.

– A limo or rideshare adds a touch of glamor and eliminates the risk of teens driving impaired. Talk it out – Have a conversation about expectations and create a safety plan. Try using the CDC’s Teen Driving Contract.

– Have a conversation about expectations and create a safety plan. Try using the CDC’s Teen Driving Contract. Keep your home open – Make your house the safe hangout spot after prom, complete with snacks and games.

– Make your house the safe hangout spot after prom, complete with snacks and games. Lead by example – Drive sober and responsibly; your teen is watching.

About No DUI NoCo

No DUI NoCo is a regional effort uniting law enforcement, nonprofits, government agencies, and businesses to address impaired driving head-on. Their campaign—”Make the Call”—urges community members to:

Make the call for a safe ride home .

. Make the call not to drive if impaired.

if impaired. Make the call to 911 if you suspect an impaired driver on the road.

Born from the former nonprofit Team Wellness & Prevention, the campaign now operates under Partners, focusing on outreach, education, and prevention—especially for drivers ages 16 to 24.

Let’s keep our teens safe this prom season. Share this message with your family and community. For more local updates and public safety resources, visit NorthFortyNews.com.