Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization.

On October 5, 2022, multiple search warrants were executed with the assistance of several partner agencies.

The locations were:

1300 block of Nickel Drive, Loveland

900 block of East Swallow Road, Fort Collins 1000 block of East 5th Street, Loveland

300 block of 7th Street, Frederick

Throughout this operation, many items were seized, and other property was recovered.

These include, but are not limited to:

3.4 pounds of cocaine ($64,000 street value)

3.3 grams of fentanyl

17 firearms (1 suspected ghost gun)

$44,000 in US Currency

340 tabs of LSD

500 Xanax pills

5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms

Narcotics distribution equipment

The following individuals were arrested on October 5 and booked into the Larimer County Jail:

Tray Renfro (03/12/1995) of Fort Collins was arrested for warrants: 4 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (DF2 & DF3) and 2 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (DF2 & DF3). Bond is $250,000.