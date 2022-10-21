Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization.
On October 5, 2022, multiple search warrants were executed with the assistance of several partner agencies.
The locations were:
1300 block of Nickel Drive, Loveland
900 block of East Swallow Road, Fort Collins 1000 block of East 5th Street, Loveland
300 block of 7th Street, Frederick
Throughout this operation, many items were seized, and other property was recovered.
These include, but are not limited to:
- 3.4 pounds of cocaine ($64,000 street value)
- 3.3 grams of fentanyl
- 17 firearms (1 suspected ghost gun)
- $44,000 in US Currency
- 340 tabs of LSD
- 500 Xanax pills
- 5 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms
- Narcotics distribution equipment
The following individuals were arrested on October 5 and booked into the Larimer County Jail:
Tray Renfro (03/12/1995) of Fort Collins was arrested for warrants: 4 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (DF2 & DF3) and 2 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (DF2 & DF3). Bond is $250,000.
Jose Angel Morales-Acevedo (06/21/2001) of Loveland was arrested for warrants: 2 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (DF2) and 5 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (DF2). Bond is $300,000.
Josue Hernandez-Tremillo (02/28/1993) of Frederick was arrested for warrants: 5 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (DF2), Distribution of a Controlled Substance (DF2), and 6 counts of distributing a Controlled Substance (DF2). Bond is $300,000.
Cheyenne Lakoda Merlino (05/17/2001) of Loveland was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute (DF2), Special Offender (DF1), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (DPO), and Child Abuse (M2). Bond was set at $25,000 and she bonded out on October 6.
Aaron Marez (06/15/1996) of Loveland was arrested on October 6 for warrants: 4 counts of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (DF2) and 4 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (DF2). Bond was set at $1,000 and he bonded out on October 6. A booking photo is attached.
NCDTF detectives also secured arrest warrants for the following individuals who are still at large.
- Noah Klausner (12/09/1999) of Windsor is wanted for 2 counts of Distribution of Controlled Substance (DF2)
- Soteros Palmer-Hillman (02/15/1997) of Parker is wanted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (DF2)
- Trevor Gregory (07/25/1996) of Loveland is wanted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (DF2) and Distribution of a Controlled Substance (DF2)
This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests/charges are anticipated.
The success of “Operation Buy-In” thus far would not be possible without assistance from the following:
- Fort Collins Police Services
- Loveland Police Department
- Larimer County Sheriff’s Office
- Windsor Police Department
- Colorado Adult Parole
- Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office
- Colorado National Guard Counterdrug
- Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Strategic Enforcement Unit Frederick Police Department
- Loveland Police Department Street Crimes Unit
- Fort Collins Evidence Recovery Team
- Fort Collins Police Services SWAT
- Loveland Police SWAT
- Larimer County Regional All Hazards/Crisis Response Team Northern Colorado Bomb Squad
- UCHealth Lifeline 1
- Reach Air Medical Services
The charges are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
