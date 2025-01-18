Northern Colorado Snowstorm Brings Treacherous Commutes and Bitter Cold

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Winter arrived with a vengeance this evening in Northern Colorado, bringing snow, icy roads, and hazardous travel conditions. The storm, which began during rush hour, has left drivers navigating slick and sloppy roads, with rescue crews responding to incidents across the region.

Snow Hits During Evening Commute

Snow started falling across Northern Colorado late this afternoon, just as many were heading home from work. The timing led to slow and treacherous commutes, with roads quickly becoming icy and difficult to navigate. In some areas, visibility dropped as the snow intensified, creating additional challenges for drivers.

Rollover Crash on I-25 Near Windsor

One of the most significant incidents occurred on I-25 northbound near the Windsor exit, where a vehicle rolled over and landed in the median. Rescue crews responded quickly, tending to the driver and passenger. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries, but the crash further slowed traffic along the already congested highway.

Snow Plows Struggle to Keep Up

Snowplows were out in force, but they struggled to keep up with the accumulating snow. As of 8:00 PM, snow continues to fall steadily in Loveland, Fort Collins, and surrounding areas. Major roadways, including I-25, remain snow-packed and slippery, with secondary roads and residential streets in even worse condition.

What to Expect Overnight

The National Weather Service has maintained its Winter Weather Advisory for the region, with snow expected to continue into early Saturday morning. As of this writing, total snowfall across Northern Colorado is estimated at 2–4 inches in lower elevations, with heavier accumulations possible near the foothills and in higher elevations like Livermore and Red Feather Lakes.

Temperatures are dropping quickly, with overnight lows expected to reach -5°F to -10°F in some areas, further increasing the likelihood of icy conditions. Winds will remain light but could contribute to areas of drifting snow in open spaces.

Advice for Residents

Travel: If you must be on the roads, use extreme caution. Allow extra time for your journey and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. For updated road conditions, visit cotrip.org.

If you must be on the roads, use extreme caution. Allow extra time for your journey and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. For updated road conditions, visit cotrip.org. Snow Clearing: Expect snow plow delays on side streets and in rural areas. Avoid parking on the streets to allow plows room to work.

Expect snow plow delays on side streets and in rural areas. Avoid parking on the streets to allow plows room to work. Cold Weather Precautions: Dress in layers and limit time outside to avoid frostbite and hypothermia. Ensure pets and livestock are adequately sheltered from the cold.

The Weekend Ahead

Snowfall is expected to taper off by Saturday morning, but temperatures will remain frigid, with highs only reaching 10°F to 15°F. Sunday offers some relief with sunny skies, but the cold will persist. Plan for icy conditions throughout the weekend as snow-packed roads will be slow to clear.

Stay safe, Northern Colorado! For the latest weather updates, check NOAA.gov and the Colorado Department of Transportation. Let’s navigate this winter storm together.

Sources: National Weather Service (NOAA.gov), Colorado Department of Transportation (cotrip.org)