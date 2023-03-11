November 2022 Critical Incident Video Released

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

A video summary of the November 21, 2022, officer-involved shooting is now available for public access.

In February 2023, the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office released a conclusion letter regarding this case. The District Attorney determined that the deputies were justified in their actions. As the suspect is deceased and there is no pending criminal prosecution in this case, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has provided a video summary that includes audio and video clips from body camera footage.

“2022 brought a record number of critical incidents to our doorstep, and deputies met every situation with professionalism in the face of life-threatening danger,” said Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen. “We are very fortunate to have strong support from our community. I believe that by increasing our transparency about critical incidents, while still maintaining respect for the judicial process, we can support a deeper understanding of what our deputies face at any given time.”

The video is available at youtu.be/jZWRNEsRUB8.

The content may be disturbing to some, and viewer discretion is advised.