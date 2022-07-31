Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update

An update is available in the investigation of the July 12 officer-involved shooting involving the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated, and Fort Collins Police Services is leading the investigation.

Around 10:30 pm on July 12, a Larimer County Sheriff K9 deputy encountered a 2009 silver Ford Escape driving northbound at a high rate of speed on Timberline Road in Fort Collins. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle pulled over on Prospect Road just east of Specht Point. A second deputy responded to assist. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Bryan

Erdbruegger, 21, of Fort Collins, fired multiple shots toward the deputies. Both deputies returned fire. Still armed with a handgun, Erdbruegger approached the patrol vehicles on foot. A brief struggle ensued, during which a deputy fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect.

Erdbruegger was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident. The two deputies and a K9 in the deputy’s vehicle were not injured. Erdbruegger was released from the hospital on July 20 and booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges:

C.R.S. 18-3-102(1)(a) Attempted Murder in the 1st degree of a Peace Officer – 2 counts (class 2 felony)

C.R.S. 18-12-107.5(1) Illegal Discharge of a Firearm (class 5 felony)

C.R.S. 18-3-203 (1)(h) Second Degree Assault (class 4 felony)

C.R.S. 42-4-1101(1) Speeding, 20 over (class A traffic infraction)

He was issued a $200,000 cash bond, and his next court date is set for Monday, August 1. A passing vehicle was struck by gunfire during the incident but the occupants were not injured. Investigators learned that several vehicles were in the area prior to and during the incident.

Anyone who may have seen the silver Ford Escape in the area of Timberline Road between 10 and 10:30 pm is asked to contact Fort Collins Police Detective Justin Butler at 970-221-6340. The CIRT investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement, and all parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.