Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Loveland

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Suspect dies after allegedly firing at officers during SWAT response to domestic violence investigation.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon after allegedly firing at Loveland Police officers serving arrest and search warrants connected to a domestic violence investigation.

Community Message

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers responded just before noon on July 15 to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 3300 block of Banyan Avenue. Investigators said the suspect had allegedly threatened another person with a firearm.

Detectives developed evidence that led to an arrest and search warrants on charges including domestic violence, felony menacing, criminal tampering, and prohibited use of weapons. Because investigators believed additional firearms were inside the residence and cited previous threats of violence along with concerning statements made by the suspect, the Loveland Police Department deployed its SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team to serve the warrants.

When officers arrived, they determined the suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence. Crisis negotiators attempted to establish communication while SWAT personnel used multiple tactics in an effort to secure a voluntary surrender.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Police said the suspect eventually exited the residence armed with a firearm. Officers attempted to use less-lethal tools to gain compliance, but investigators say the suspect fired at nearby officers. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers or other individuals were reported injured.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased and determine the official cause and manner of death.

The 8th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has assumed responsibility for investigating the officer-involved shooting, with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office serving as the lead investigative agency. Future updates on the investigation will be released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Stay Informed with North Forty News Get trusted local news covering public safety, government, business, and community events across Northern Colorado. Become a North Forty News member today.

Source: Loveland Police Department