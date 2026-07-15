Supertask Brings Two Distinct Nights to the Mish

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two-night electronic music event offers contrasting downtempo and uptempo performances in the scenic Poudre Canyon.

Electronic music fans can experience two unique performances as Supertask headlines a two-night run at the Mishawaka Amphitheater on July 17 and 18. Each evening features a different musical atmosphere, giving concertgoers the option to enjoy a mellow downtempo experience on Friday or an energetic uptempo set on Saturday—or both with a two-day pass.

Community Message

Known for blending atmospheric bass music with immersive soundscapes, Supertask creates performances that range from reflective and cinematic to driving and dance-oriented. Set against the scenic backdrop of the Poudre Canyon, the weekend promises a memorable live music experience at one of Northern Colorado’s most iconic outdoor venues.

Event Details

What: Supertask – Night 1 (Downtempo) & Night 2 (Uptempo)

When: Friday, July 17, 2026, 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 18, 2026, 8 p.m.

Where: The Mishawaka Amphitheater, 13714 Poudre Canyon Highway, Bellvue

Cost: $47–$93 (VIP, General Admission, and two-day passes available)

More Info: General admission is standing-room-only. The Mishawaka is a shuttle-to venue. Guests must purchase shuttle transportation or parking separately, as availability is limited.

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Add this event to your weekend plans and discover more concerts, festivals, and community happenings on the North Forty News calendar at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.

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