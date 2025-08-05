Overnight Fire Near Bellvue Contained; Voluntary Evacuation Lifted

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Emergency crews respond quickly to wildfire near Greyrock Trailhead in Poudre Canyon

BELLVUE, Colo. (August 5, 2025) – An early morning wildfire prompted a voluntary evacuation near the Greyrock Trailhead in Poudre Canyon. Still, swift response by local emergency crews has brought the situation under control.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received reports of a fire in the 8700 block of West Highway 14, approaching the Greyrock Trailhead. Firefighters from Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and Emergency Services personnel responded immediately.

The fire was estimated at under one acre. Crews worked through the early morning hours and successfully mopped up hot spots. Although a voluntary evacuation was issued and sent to 591 registered contacts, the order was lifted at approximately 3:50 a.m. Deputies also went door-to-door to ensure nearby residents were aware of the situation.

As of Tuesday morning, emergency vehicles remain active in the area. Drivers traveling through Poudre Canyon are urged to use caution.

For updates and emergency alerts, residents can text LCEVAC to 888777 or visit NoCoAlert.org.