Colorado Moves to Prioritize Nutrition for SNAP Recipients

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Federal approval paves the way for healthier food access in Northern Colorado and beyond

DENVER — Northern Colorado residents receiving food assistance may soon notice healthier options available, thanks to a new waiver approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

On August 5, Colorado received federal approval to restrict the use of SNAP benefits on soda and sugary beverages. The change is part of a broader effort by Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) to improve nutrition and health outcomes statewide—including in Larimer and Weld Counties, where many residents depend on SNAP.

“Colorado is one of the healthiest states in the nation, but even our relatively low obesity rate of 24.9% is too high,” said Governor Polis. “This waiver helps us ensure that families relying on SNAP can better access healthy, nutritious food, while encouraging local stores to stock more health-focused options.”

Under the new rule, SNAP benefits can no longer be used to purchase beverages with at least 5 grams of sweetener per 12 ounces, including sodas with both sugar and artificial sweeteners. However, milk-based drinks, 100% juices, and baby formula remain eligible.

CDHS Executive Director Michelle Barnes emphasized the impact: “SNAP is a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Coloradans. Ensuring access to healthy food is critical to our state’s wellbeing.”

Two additional parts of the waiver are still pending USDA approval. If granted, they would:

Allow SNAP recipients to purchase hot prepared foods such as rotisserie chickens from grocery stores.

such as rotisserie chickens from grocery stores. Simplify SNAP transactions at farmers markets, making locally grown food more accessible to low-income families.

A separate initiative signed into law this May—Senate Bill 25-169—would take the effort even further by allowing SNAP participants to use benefits at certain restaurants. The Colorado Department of Human Services is preparing an application to the USDA for this approval, aiming to support families who face barriers to cooking at home.

These efforts reflect a statewide push to not only support food security but to empower healthier choices—especially in rural and underserved communities across Northern Colorado.

Read more about the SNAP waiver and additional food assistance programs at cdhs.colorado.gov.

Source: Office of Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Human Services.