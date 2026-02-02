Police Canine Ends Armed Encounter

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Quick action by Loveland officers and a police canine helped safely resolve a potentially deadly situation at a local business.

Loveland police officers safely took a wanted suspect into custody this week after a brief foot pursuit and the recovery of an illegally possessed firearm, preventing a potentially violent encounter from escalating in a public space.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers contacted a subject with an active warrant after prior intelligence confirmed the individual was on parole and had a violent criminal history. The contact occurred in the parking lot of a Loveland business, where the suspect initially appeared calm before fleeing on foot.

During the pursuit, officers say the suspect reached toward his waistband in an attempt to access a concealed firearm. That effort was unsuccessful. Police canine Styng quickly assisted officers in stopping the suspect, allowing them to secure him and recover the weapon without any shots being fired or serious injuries.

The department noted that while the incident ended safely, every officer contact carries inherent risk. The outcome removed an armed individual from the community and prevented potential victimization in a public setting.

Attribution: Loveland Police Department