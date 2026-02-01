Two Killed in Early Morning Pursuit Crash

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

High-speed crash following attempted traffic stop claims two lives near Loveland

Two men were killed early Sunday morning following a high-speed crash that occurred after a vehicle fled from a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy in northern Larimer County.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle around 4:15 a.m. on February 1 after observing it traveling in Loveland without headlights and without a visible license plate near East 57th Street and North Garfield Avenue. The driver turned off the vehicle’s lights and fled before the stop could be completed.

Deputies pursued the vehicle northbound on Interstate 25, where speeds reportedly reached up to 120 miles per hour. The vehicle exited at Mountain Vista and continued east on Vine Drive, also known as Weld County Road 84. Near the intersection of Pheasant Crest Drive and Weld County Road 84, the vehicle lost control, struck a power pole, and rolled.

Two male occupants were ejected during the crash. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died later at an area hospital. A third occupant, a woman, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

LCSO officials said that deputies did not make contact with the vehicle or use any intervention techniques before the crash occurred. The LCSO CRASH Team and Forensics Unit responded to process the scene, and the Weld County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the deceased at a later time.

The sheriff’s office thanked assisting agencies, including Colorado State Patrol, Timnath Police Department, Fort Collins Police Services, Poudre Fire Authority, and UCHealth ambulance crews.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office