Poudre Fire Authority Responded to Over 2,000 Calls in January—Here’s the Breakdown

Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) firefighters had a busy start to 2025, responding to 2,073 emergency incidents throughout January. As expected, the majority of calls were Rescue and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), highlighting the essential role first responders play in Northern Colorado.

Busiest Units in January

Among PFA’s fleet, Engine 1 took the top spot with 212 responses, making it the busiest unit of the month. Close behind were Tower 1 and Engine 10, each answering 194 calls.

Breakdown of January Calls

Poudre Fire Authority handled a wide variety of emergencies, from medical crises to fire alarms. Here’s a look at the numbers:

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Rescue & Emergency Medical Service Incidents: 1,363

1,363 Good Intent Calls: 243

243 Service Calls: 198

198 False Alarms & False Calls: 129

129 Special Incident Types: 70

70 Hazardous Conditions: 46

46 Fires: 14

14 Overpressure Rupture, Explosion, Overheat: 1

These statistics showcase the diverse challenges that Northern Colorado’s firefighters and EMS teams face daily. While fire incidents were fewer in number, they remain a critical part of PFA’s response efforts.

Staying Informed and Prepared

Poudre Fire Authority serves Fort Collins, Timnath, Laporte, and surrounding areas, ensuring rapid emergency response and community safety. Residents can stay updated on local fire department activities and safety tips by visiting Poudre Fire Authority’s website.

For emergency preparedness resources and real-time updates, follow PFA on Facebook and Twitter.

🚒 Stay safe, Northern Colorado! If you see emergency vehicles responding in your area, remember to pull over and give them the space they need to save lives.

#PoudreFire #NorthernColorado #Firefighters #EMS #CommunitySafety