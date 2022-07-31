Progress on Roundabout Brings Intersection Closure

A lot has changed near the intersection of 35th Ave. and O St. in the past three months as the Weld County Department of Public Works and project contractor, IHC Scott, work to construct a roundabout at the intersection. As progress continues, beginning Monday, August 1, 2022, the intersection will be closed to all through traffic for 45 calendar days while crews complete tie-in work and several other aspects of the roundabout’s construction.

Several detour routes will be in place during the closure and include:

N. 25th Ave. to F St. to 35th Ave. or NW C St.

N 37th Ave. to AA St. to 59th Ave; Take 59th Ave. to F St. F St. to 35th Ave.

59th Ave. to F St. F St. to N. 25th Ave. to O St.

N 47th Ave. to AA. St. to N. 37th Ave; N 37th Ave. to O St.

“This roundabout is one of our capital improvement projects, and we’ve taken significant steps toward its completion, while at the same time doing all we can to reduce the inconvenience of construction on the traveling public,” said Jay McDonald, Weld County Public Works Director. “While we have more to do, the project is progressing nicely and is set to be completed on schedule.”

Since construction began in April, crews from IHC Scott have spent time completing sub-excavation work on the east, west, and north legs of the roundabout as well as stabilizing the soil. Soil serves as the base of road construction projects and establishing stability and compaction is critical to ensuring the driving surface of the roundabout will remain blemish free and achieve a 30-year lifespan. In addition to earthwork, utility companies have been working on relocating their utility lines. Pipe installations have also begun, which will ensure the roundabout has adequate drainage.

During the closure, IHC Scott will complete the final aspects of roundabout construction including:

Completing the installation of all drainage pipes

Finishing all utility relocations

Completing all paving (concrete and asphalt)

Installing new pavement markings

Installing new signs

Installing new street lighting

Completing all driveways and field accesses

Reclaiming all disturbed areas

Once the roundabout is at 35th and O St. is complete, it will have the same features as the first county-constructed roundabout at Weld County Roads 54 and 17. That roundabout opened in August of 2020 and was named the top county road project by the Colorado/Wyoming chapter of the American Concrete Paving Association.