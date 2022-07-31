Larimer County Behavioral Health Campus Named

Larimer County has named the location for the new behavioral health campus and the first building on the campus. Located on the northwest corner of Taft Hill Road and Trilby Road, the campus is now called Larimer County Behavioral Health Services at Longview.

Longview was selected by the Board of Larimer County Commissioners after Larimer County Behavioral Health Services department presented options based on feedback from community members and behavioral health stakeholders. The name “Longview” is intended to give a nod to the Long View Farm Open Space located near the campus and acknowledges the journey towards mental wellness and recovery.

The first building located at the campus, Acute Care, is under construction and scheduled to open in the fall, of 2023. Acute Care will provide treatment for individuals experiencing a mental health and/or substance use crisis.

Larimer County has contracted with SummitStone Health Partners as the care provider for Acute Care and services will include:

Behavioral Health Urgent Care: Available 24/7

Withdrawal Management (formerly referred to as detox)

Medication-Assisted Treatment

Crisis Stabilization Unit – A short-term residential program for moderate to severe acute psychiatric or co-occurring crises.

Short-term intensive residential treatment – A short-term residential program for recovery after detox.

Care Coordination

Bridge Clinic for transitional care

On-site pharmacy and lab services

Future plans for the behavioral health campus include a facility dedicated to adolescent care and other services related to behavioral health.

To learn more about this project, visit larimer.gov/behavioralhealth.