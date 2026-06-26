Protect Yourself From Mail Theft

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County Sheriff’s Office shares prevention tips after two reported thefts

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to take extra precautions after deputies received two reports of mail theft this week.

Community Message

Mail theft can lead to identity theft, financial fraud, and check washing, making it important to secure both incoming and outgoing mail. The sheriff’s office encourages residents to take advantage of several free and low-cost tools offered by the U.S. Postal Service to reduce their risk.

Recommended steps include:

Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery, a free service that emails images of incoming letter-sized mail before it arrives.

Install a USPS-approved locking mailbox or rent a post office box for added security.

Use the USPS Hold Mail service when traveling so mail does not accumulate at home.

Drop outgoing mail containing checks or sensitive documents in a USPS blue collection box or directly at a post office instead of leaving it in your home mailbox.

Switch to paperless billing and statements whenever possible to reduce the amount of sensitive information sent through the mail.

Anyone who believes their mail has been stolen should contact their local law enforcement agency. Suspected mail theft can also be reported to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service through its online reporting portal.

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A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



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Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office, with additional prevention information from the U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.