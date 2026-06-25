Luke Callen Brings Folk Storytelling to Laporte

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Acclaimed songwriter and road-tested troubadour performs an intimate late-night set at Swing Station.

Fans of authentic American folk music will have a chance to experience one of the genre’s most compelling independent voices when Luke Callen takes the stage at Swing Station in Laporte on Friday, June 26.

Community Message

Originally from La Crosse, Wisconsin, and now based in Minneapolis, Callen has built a reputation as a gifted storyteller whose songs blend traditional folk roots with modern reflections on life, travel, and human connection. His performances draw listeners into vivid narratives shaped by years spent traveling the country, performing everywhere from campfires and festivals to honky-tonks and listening rooms.

Callen’s latest album, Below Your Knows, has earned praise for its emotional depth and immersive storytelling. Critics have described the record as a complete listening experience that rewards repeated plays, with songs that feel both deeply personal and universally relatable. His music has been compared to the enduring traditions of American folk while maintaining a voice distinctly his own.

Over the years, Callen has shared stages with respected artists including Dom Flemons, James McMurtry, Charlie Parr, Kacy & Clayton, Dead Horses, The Dustbowl Revival, and Robbie Fulks. Armed with guitars, harmonicas, and occasionally a banjo, he continues to tour extensively, bringing his blend of humor, humanity, and heartfelt songwriting to audiences across the country.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

The Friday night performance at Swing Station offers Northern Colorado music lovers the chance to experience Callen’s intimate style at a local venue known for showcasing live Americana and roots music.

Event Details

What: Luke Callen Live

When: Friday, June 26, 2026, 7 p.m. to midnight

Where: Swing Station, 3311 County Road 54G, Laporte, Colorado

Cost: See ticket options through event organizers

More Info: Contact Swing Station for ticket availability and event details.

A Note From Publisher Blaine Howerton



Northern Colorado’s music scene thrives because of venues and artists who create opportunities for meaningful community connections. North Forty News covers local events, arts, and culture that help strengthen our region’s identity and keep residents connected to experiences happening close to home.



Become a North Forty News member. Northern Colorado’s music scene thrives because of venues and artists who create opportunities for meaningful community connections. North Forty News covers local events, arts, and culture that help strengthen our region’s identity and keep residents connected to experiences happening close to home.

Source: Event information provided by organizers.