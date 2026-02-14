Rear Porch Fire Spreads Into Fort Collins Home

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority responds quickly to structure fire on Brookwood Drive; no injuries reported

A rear porch fire extended into a Fort Collins home Thursday afternoon, prompting a swift response from Poudre Fire Authority crews and raising concerns for nearby residents.

Home fire on Brookwood Drive, Fort Collins (Photo Courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

According to Poudre Fire Authority, crews were dispatched at 4:25 p.m. to reports of a porch on fire in the Brookwood Drive area. Engine 10 arrived to find the rear porch fully involved, with flames extending into the residence.

Home fire on Brookwood Drive, Fort Collins (Photo Courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack from both the exterior and interior of the home to contain the blaze. Crews also completed a primary search of the residence to ensure no occupants were inside at the time of the fire. Authorities have not reported any injuries.

Home fire on Brookwood Drive, Fort Collins (Photo Courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The quick response helped limit further spread of the fire, though the extent of damage has not yet been released. Structure fires serve as a reminder for residents to maintain working smoke alarms and to have an evacuation plan in place.

Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.