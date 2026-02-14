Larimer County Advances Childcare Tax Plan

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Agreement launches voter-approved investment to expand affordable preschool and childcare access

Larimer County is moving forward with a voter-approved plan to address the shortage and rising cost of childcare, formally signing an agreement this week with Northern Colorado Kids Thrive to implement new programs funded by a dedicated sales tax.

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners executed the agreement during its Administrative Matters meeting, authorizing https://www.nocokidsthrive.org to begin allocating the November 4, 2025, voter-approved tax revenue to families across the county.

Commissioner Jody Shadduck McNally called the agreement a significant milestone for the community.

“This is an important day for Larimer County. We are working to create a brighter future for our community by investing in our children and supporting the families who need it most,” Shadduck McNally said.

The sales tax revenue will support four core focus areas: reducing the cost of childcare for Larimer County residents while increasing access to family support services; stabilizing and expanding the early childhood workforce; increasing childcare provider capacity through targeted capital improvements; and administering and evaluating the new programs funded through the tax.

Christina Taylor, CEO of Northern Colorado Kids Thrive, said the organization is prepared to take on the work in partnership with the county.

“Northern Colorado Kids Thrive is ready to take the next step in our community to assist families in securing quality and affordable childcare. We are excited to partner with Larimer County on this work,” Taylor said.

For many Northern Colorado families, the cost and availability of childcare remain among the biggest barriers to stable employment and early childhood development. County officials say the new funding structure is designed to create long-term solutions by strengthening providers, expanding classroom space, and easing financial strain for working parents.

Attribution: Larimer County Board of County Commissioners and Northern Colorado Kids Thrive