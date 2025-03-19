Red-Light Camera in Loveland Now Issuing Citations: What Drivers Need to Know

LOVELAND, CO – Drivers in Loveland, take note: The red-light enforcement camera at West 1st Street and South Taft Avenue is now actively issuing citations for violations. The initial warning period has ended, meaning those caught running a red light will face fines.

In addition, Loveland’s mobile radar enforcement is now issuing citations for speeding violations, with a strong focus on school zones to ensure student safety. Authorities urge drivers to slow down and obey traffic laws to avoid penalties and, more importantly, to protect the community.

How the Red-Light Camera Works

The system periodically calibrates by taking test photos to ensure accuracy. If you notice a flash but legally stopped at the light, you have not necessarily committed a violation.

Why This Matters

With speeding violations in school zones and red-light running being major safety concerns, Loveland officials emphasize that these measures are in place to reduce accidents and improve road safety.

For more information on Loveland’s traffic enforcement policies, visit the official Loveland Police Department website.

Let’s keep Loveland roads safe—slow down, stop on red, and drive responsibly.

For more Northern Colorado news, visit NorthFortyNews.com.