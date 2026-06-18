Riverside Repairs Bring Weeks of Lane Closures

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Concrete repair project will affect traffic on Riverside Avenue through mid-July

Drivers traveling along Riverside Avenue in Fort Collins should prepare for lane shifts and intermittent closures beginning June 22 as the City of Fort Collins launches a concrete repair project between East Mulberry Street and East Prospect Road.

Community Message

According to the City’s Streets Department, the work is expected to last four to five weeks, weather permitting, with repairs continuing into mid-July. The project will involve changing traffic patterns throughout the construction zone as crews complete needed maintenance on the roadway.

City officials say access to local businesses will be maintained during construction, though motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

Typical construction hours will be Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, crews may work outside those hours or on weekends if needed to accelerate project completion.

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The repairs are part of the City’s ongoing Street Maintenance Program, which focuses on preserving roadway infrastructure and improving driving conditions throughout Fort Collins.

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, visit https://fortcollins.gov/SMP. Current traffic impacts and construction updates are available at https://fortcollins.gov/TrafficImpacts.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Road construction affects all of us, especially during the busy summer season. At North Forty News, we work to keep Northern Colorado drivers informed about projects that could impact daily commutes, business access, and neighborhood travel. If you value local reporting that helps you stay ahead of changes in our community, I invite you to support our work. Become a North Forty News supporter today.

Source: City of Fort Collins Streets Department