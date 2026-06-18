Remembering the Big Thompson Flood 50 Years Later

By Jody Shadduck-McNally | Larimer County Commissioner

Larimer County commissioner reflects on a disaster that reshaped Colorado’s emergency preparedness and highlights the need for continued investment in resilience.

On July 31, 1976, roughly 12 to 14 inches of rain fell over the Big Thompson River Canyon in just a few hours. The sudden torrent washed out Highway 34, destroyed hundreds of homes, and devastated crowded campgrounds.

Community Message

The tragedy served as a major turning point in national meteorology. It prompted the National Weather Service to rapidly expand flash-flood monitoring networks, install real-time rain gauges, and push for early-warning signage.

I was ten years old that early morning, traveling to pick up extended family near Taft and First Street by the Big Thompson River. I have vivid memories of the flood, the debris in the water, and more. The Big Thompson Flood became Colorado’s deadliest flash flood;144 people were killed, 451 homes and 12 businesses in Larimer County were destroyed, alongside extensive road and infrastructure damage. The immediate damage was valued at $39 million in 1976, which would exceed $200 million in costs today. It took three to five years to permanently reconstruct state and local highways, stabilize the riverbank, and restore the parks. Due to the severity of the damage, some residents and business owners spent years securing funding for rebuilding efforts before ultimately deciding it was unsafe to continue.

This July, the Larimer County Commissioners are commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Big Thompson Flood. Our Office of Emergency Management is collaborating with survivors and residents to organize an event on July 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pulliam Building in Loveland.

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I share this history to emphasize the significant costs and measures required in a county that has experienced more natural disasters than any other county in Colorado since 1965. The uncertainty of federal and state funding places increasing pressure on Larimer County to fund suppression and recovery efforts. Our budget lacks the millions of dollars necessary for immediate disaster response. Recent cuts to our overall budget, in response to state and federal legislation, have pushed an already lean, efficiency-focused budget to the point of service reductions.

We must find ways to address these needs locally. For example, the air support used in recent wildfires – while highly effective – can cost between $3,300 and $8,100 per day, plus several thousand dollars per hour in operational costs. Taxpayers bear these costs in one way or another.

Proactive wildfire mitigation is a far better investment; studies show that every $1 invested in mitigation saves our community $6 to $13 in avoided damages, losses, and emergency response costs. Failing to invest in resilience is a significant risk; communities that reduce these investments may face more than 30 times that amount in lost economic activity over the next decade.

It is my hope that we can agree that prudent, proactive investments are essential to building the resilience Larimer County needs. Our watersheds and our beautiful Larimer County deserve protection. I encourage you to engage in Larimer County’s future by visiting https://www.chooselarimersfuture.com to learn more about the challenges our community faces. It is my humble honor to serve as your Larimer County Commissioner.

Thank you for your engagement.

Jody Shadduck-McNally is a Larimer County Commissioner serving all of Larimer County.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



The Big Thompson Flood remains one of the defining events in Northern Colorado history. As we approach the 50th anniversary, understanding both the lessons learned and the challenges that remain is essential for our communities. North Forty News is committed to preserving local history while reporting on the issues shaping Larimer County’s future.



Support independent local journalism that keeps Northern Colorado informed and connected. Become a supporter today at The Big Thompson Flood remains one of the defining events in Northern Colorado history. As we approach the 50th anniversary, understanding both the lessons learned and the challenges that remain is essential for our communities. North Forty News is committed to preserving local history while reporting on the issues shaping Larimer County’s future.Support independent local journalism that keeps Northern Colorado informed and connected. Become a supporter today at https://northfortynews.com/trial