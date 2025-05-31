SCAM ALERT ROUNDUP: Protect Yourself from These Fraud Tactics in Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

From fake job offers to corrupted bank account claims, here’s what residents need to know to stay safe this spring.

LARIMER COUNTY – With new scams emerging and old tricks resurfacing, Northern Colorado residents are urged to stay alert and protect their personal information. Local officials and fraud prevention advocates have flagged several active scam tactics currently circulating in the region as of May 2025.

Among the most concerning are impersonation attempts involving government agencies. Authorities stress that law enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security, Social Security, the Federal Trade Commission, or the FBI will never call and demand payment for a warrant or ask you to transfer money due to a “corrupted” account. If you receive a call of this nature, hang up.

Common Scams to Watch Out For in Northern Colorado:

Property Records Fees: The Larimer County Assessor’s Office does not charge for access to property records. Avoid clicking on “sponsored” ads that claim otherwise. Please visit the official website at larimer.gov/assessor instead.

No law enforcement agency will call to collect payments for ankle monitors, breathalyzers, or GPS trackers related to DUI or domestic violence charges.

No law enforcement agency will call to collect payments for ankle monitors, breathalyzers, or GPS trackers related to DUI or domestic violence charges. Washed Paper Checks: Scammers steal and “wash” paper checks to alter payment details. Every check contains your bank info, making it a prime target.

Scammers steal and “wash” paper checks to alter payment details. Every check contains your bank info, making it a prime target. Joann’s Fabric Store Sale Hoax: Watch for fake online listings pretending to be part of Joann’s store closures. All legitimate sales are in-store only.

Watch for fake online listings pretending to be part of Joann’s store closures. All legitimate sales are in-store only. Online Game Ads: Sponsored ads in games like Easy Brain and Woo Doku can lead to fraudulent websites offering products that don’t exist.

Sponsored ads in games like Easy Brain and Woo Doku can lead to fraudulent websites offering products that don’t exist. Concealed Carry License Offers: State law requires CCW licenses to be issued by authorized state agencies. Any private company offering both training and a license is likely a scam.

State law requires CCW licenses to be issued by authorized state agencies. Any private company offering both training and a license is likely a scam. “Update Your Payment” Emails: Do not click on links from emails claiming to be from billing departments that ask you to update your payment information, especially if they come from unfamiliar email addresses.

Do not click on links from emails claiming to be from billing departments that ask you to update your payment information, especially if they come from unfamiliar email addresses. Facebook Sales Scams: Fraudsters often pose as family members who need to sell items quickly due to an illness . They’ll request deposits up front and vanish with the money.

. They’ll request deposits up front and vanish with the money. Fake Job Offers: No legitimate employer will send you a check to deposit and use the funds to pay others. These schemes typically involve counterfeit checks.

No legitimate employer will send you a check to deposit and use the funds to pay others. These schemes typically involve counterfeit checks. Tech Support Popups: If a pop-up on your screen warns of a virus or fraud, shut down your computer. Do not call the number or allow remote access.

Community Vigilance Matters

Scammers adapt quickly, and their tactics continue to evolve. The best defense is to stay informed, remain skeptical of unsolicited contact, and verify information through official sources. Local law enforcement encourages residents to report any suspicious activity and to share this information with neighbors and loved ones, especially seniors who may be targeted more frequently.

For more information or to report fraud, please visit StopFraudColorado.gov or contact your local law enforcement agency.

These tips were generously provided by Barbara EJ Bennett, Chief Scambuster at the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.