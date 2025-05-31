Denver International Airport Expands Eco-Friendly Train Fleet with $69M Boost

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Alstom adds 19 high-tech people mover cars to support record-breaking passenger growth at DEN

DENVER, CO — As one of the world’s busiest airports, Denver International Airport (DEN) is preparing for the future with a significant investment in sustainable transportation. Global mobility leader Alstom announced on May 28, 2025, that it will deliver 19 additional Innovia APM R vehicles to DEN, expanding the airport’s fleet to a total of 45 automated people mover (APM) cars.

This expansion—valued at over $69 million—is a strategic move to enhance passenger flow and reduce environmental impact. The new vehicles will be manufactured and tested in the U.S. at Alstom’s West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, facility, supporting American jobs and industry.

“Denver International Airport has experienced extraordinary growth,” said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas. “This expansion reinforces our shared goal of delivering reliable, efficient, and sustainable transportation solutions.”

The Innovia APM R system is designed for high-frequency airport service, with the capacity to operate up to eight four-car trains at once. These vehicles will enhance passenger movement between terminals, accommodating both current demand and future projections. With DEN setting a record of 82.3 million passengers in 2024—and aiming to top 100 million by 2030—the need for scalable and dependable transport is critical.

Each new car features lightweight aluminum construction using recyclable materials and delivers over 30% energy savings, reflecting both Alstom’s and DEN’s commitment to sustainability.

Alstom has supported DEN since its opening in 1994, providing round-the-clock operations and maintenance. In late 2024, Alstom secured a contract extension through 2032. Nationally, Alstom operates people movers at 15 U.S. airports, boasting an average fleet availability of 99.5% across its systems.

For more on Alstom’s airport transportation solutions, visit Alstom.com.

Source: Alstom Group