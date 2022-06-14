Second Half Property Tax Payment Deadline June 15

Personal Property Tax payment plan for business owners

Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee Irene Josey reminds taxpayers that all property taxes must be paid by June 15 to be considered timely. The June 15 deadline is for taxpayers who pay their taxes in two equal installments; the first half was due February 28. Your second half payment coupon was mailed with the original tax notice in January. Property taxes not paid by June 15 will become delinquent on June 16 and be subject to delinquent interest in accordance with Colorado laws.

For your convenience, there are several ways to make your payment. Property taxes can be paid online by credit card, debit card, or electronic check. There are no fees for electronic check payments. You may also mail payments to Larimer County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522 or drop them off in our secure 24-hour drop box at 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins. To ensure proper credit, please reference your schedule number on your check and include your payment coupon. More information about these options can be found at larimer.org/treasurer/pay.

Irene encourages business owners who may be finding it difficult to pay both their real estate and personal property taxes to reach out to the Treasurer’s Office to see if a personal property tax payment plan would be a good fit for them. The existing Colorado Revised Statute [C.R.S.] allows county treasurers to create payment plans for personal property taxes only. This does not apply to any other types of property taxes.

If you have any other questions or concerns for the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office, they are available to taxpayers during business hours, Monday – Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

For more information email lctreasurer@larimer.org, call (970) 498-7020. More Information is also available at larimer.org/treasurer.