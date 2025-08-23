Six Dead After Suspected Gas Exposure at Weld County Dairy

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Coroner Confirms Victims’ Identities; Investigation Underway

The Weld County Coroner’s Office has released the names of six victims killed in a tragic incident at Prospect Valley Dairy east of Keenesburg on August 20. Authorities believe the men were exposed to gas while working in a confined space.

The deceased include residents from across Northern Colorado:

Jorge Sanchez Pena , 36, of Greeley

, 36, of Greeley Alejandro Espinoza Cruz , 50, of Nunn

, 50, of Nunn Oscar Espinoza Leos , 17, of Nunn

, 17, of Nunn Ricardo Gomez Galvan , 40, of Keenesburg

, 40, of Keenesburg Noe Montanez Casanas , 32, of Keenesburg

, 32, of Keenesburg Carlos Espinoza Prado, 29, of Evans

Autopsies have been completed, though the official cause and manner of death are pending. Early reports suggest that gas exposure in a confined space was the likely cause, though testing continues to determine the specific gas involved.

Community Impact

Among the victims was a student at Highland High School in Ault, part of the Weld RE-9 School District, bringing grief to both classmates and educators. Counseling and support services have been made available to students and staff.

The loss is reverberating across Weld County communities, including Greeley, Evans, Nunn, and Keenesburg, where families and neighbors are mourning the sudden deaths.

The Dairy Farmers of America, a national cooperative that includes the farm, issued a statement expressing “deep sorrow” and offering condolences to the families.

Investigation Ongoing

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office reported no signs of foul play, calling the deaths a tragic accident. A federal OSHA investigation is now underway and could take up to six months to complete.

Information provided by the Weld County Coroner’s Office, AP News, People, and Denver7.