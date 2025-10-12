Smoke Alarms Save Family in Early Morning Fort Collins Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority credits working alarms for saving lives after Kiva Drive blaze; pets lost in tragic incident

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Early Friday morning, smoke alarms alerted a Fort Collins family to a fire that broke out in their attached garage and pool house, allowing them to escape safely before the blaze spread.

Garage Fire, 4800 block of Kiva Drive (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) were dispatched at 3:11 a.m. to the 4800 block of Kiva Drive after the family’s smoke alarms sounded. A mother, father, and two young children were asleep when the alarms went off. Thanks to the quick warning, the father was able to get everyone out safely.

Garage Fire, 4800 block of Kiva Drive (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Officials noted that in a house fire, residents may have as little as two minutes to escape before smoke and toxins reach deadly levels. “This is a powerful reminder of why working smoke alarms save lives,” said a PFA spokesperson.

Garage Fire, 4800 block of Kiva Drive (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

While all family members made it out uninjured, two cats perished, and a third is missing. The family’s dog was transported to a veterinarian for treatment of smoke and carbon monoxide inhalation, and its condition remains unknown.

Firefighters quickly located the blaze and extinguished it, preventing further damage to the main structure. The fire was mostly contained to the attached garage, described by officials as the “pool house.” Crews remained on the scene to ventilate the home and ensure everyone was safe.

A Poudre Fire Authority fire investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.

For more information and fire safety tips, visit poudre-fire.org.