Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Near Greeley under Investigation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Incident in Garden City under review; witnesses asked to share information with investigators

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, October 10, 2025, in Garden City, just south of Greeley, after officers attempted to arrest a wanted suspect.

According to CIRT, at approximately 4:25 p.m. on October 10, Greeley police officers attempted to apprehend a man wanted on misdemeanor and felony charges in the 600 block of 27th Street Road in Garden City (Weld County). The suspect fled on foot, and officers pursued.

During the pursuit, officers deployed less-lethal impact rounds, but the suspect did not surrender. Investigators say the suspect then turned and brandished a firearm; officers fired, striking the suspect. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Weld County Coroner will release the man’s identity after the next of kin are notified. The 19th Judicial CIRT is leading the investigation and will provide updates as they become available. The CIRT Public Information Officer is handling all media inquiries through the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

How to share information

Community members with relevant information are asked to contact Det. Jeremy McLaughlan, Weld County Sheriff’s Office, at [email protected].

North Forty News will continue to follow this developing story for Northern Colorado readers. For updates as they are released, visit NorthFortyNews.com.