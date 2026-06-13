State Report Highlights Need for New Weld County Justice Center

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Assessment identifies safety, accessibility, and space concerns in existing court facilities

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – A newly released assessment from the Colorado Office of the State Court Administrator reinforces Weld County’s longstanding concerns about the condition and capacity of its current court facilities, highlighting a range of safety, accessibility, and operational challenges that could shape plans for a future justice center.

Community Message

The report, titled Weld County Facility and Space Needs Assessment with 20-Year Projections, was delivered to Weld County officials late last month and evaluates the extent to which existing court facilities meet current and future judicial needs.

According to county officials, the findings largely confirm issues already identified through discussions with the 19th Judicial District, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, and consultants involved in planning efforts for a potential new justice center.

Among the report’s most significant concerns are deficiencies in building security and accessibility. The assessment notes a lack of secure travel routes for judges and court staff, insufficient separation between public and restricted areas, and inadequate accommodations for individuals with disabilities in some courtrooms.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Additional concerns include a shortage of accessible restrooms, limited parking for jurors, and inadequate storage space for court exhibits and evidence.

County leaders say the report provides important documentation to guide the design of future court facilities, ensuring they meet both public expectations and state requirements for court operations.

The assessment also includes projections for future growth and space needs over the next two decades, reflecting Weld County’s continued population increase and expanding demands on the judicial system.

Residents interested in reviewing the full report can find it on the Weld County Justice Center website.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton:



As Northern Colorado grows, so do the demands on public infrastructure—from roads and schools to courtrooms and public safety facilities. Stories like this help explain how local governments are planning for the future and where taxpayer dollars may be invested next. If you value staying informed about the decisions shaping our communities, I’d love to have you join our Daily Update readers.



Start receiving the Daily Update and stay connected to Northern Colorado. As Northern Colorado grows, so do the demands on public infrastructure—from roads and schools to courtrooms and public safety facilities. Stories like this help explain how local governments are planning for the future and where taxpayer dollars may be invested next. If you value staying informed about the decisions shaping our communities, I’d love to have you join our Daily Update readers.

Source: Weld County Government