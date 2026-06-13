Winona Outdoor Pool Celebrates 50 Years in Loveland

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland’s Winona Outdoor Pool marks five decades with free swim, games, music, and family fun.

Winona Outdoor Pool is celebrating 50 years of summer memories in Loveland with a community anniversary party on Monday, June 15.

Community Message

Hosted by the Loveland Parks & Recreation Foundation, the celebration will feature games, 1970s-inspired music, a photo booth, concession specials, and free swim from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is open to all ages and invites families to enjoy an evening of fun at one of Loveland’s long-standing summer recreation spots.

The anniversary celebration is part of a larger summer of 50th-anniversary specials at Winona, including a 50-mile swim challenge, Wednesday night 50-cent swim specials, rental discounts, family swims admission discounts, and pro shop deals throughout the season.

Event Details

What: Winona Outdoor Pool 50th Anniversary Celebration

When: Monday, June 15, 2026, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Winona Outdoor Pool, 1615 Fourth St. SE, Loveland

Cost: Free swim during the celebration

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A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton:



Northern Colorado summers are built around places like this — local pools, neighborhood traditions, and families making memories close to home. If you enjoy knowing what’s happening across our communities, I’d love to have you start receiving the Daily Update from North Forty News.



Start receiving the Daily Update Northern Colorado summers are built around places like this — local pools, neighborhood traditions, and families making memories close to home. If you enjoy knowing what’s happening across our communities, I’d love to have you start receiving the Daily Update from North Forty News.

Information provided by Loveland Parks & Recreation.