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Winona Outdoor Pool Celebrates 50 Years in Loveland

North Forty News
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Winona Outdoor Pool Celebrates 50 Years in Loveland

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Loveland’s Winona Outdoor Pool marks five decades with free swim, games, music, and family fun.

Winona Outdoor Pool is celebrating 50 years of summer memories in Loveland with a community anniversary party on Monday, June 15.

Community Message

Hosted by the Loveland Parks & Recreation Foundation, the celebration will feature games, 1970s-inspired music, a photo booth, concession specials, and free swim from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is open to all ages and invites families to enjoy an evening of fun at one of Loveland’s long-standing summer recreation spots.

The anniversary celebration is part of a larger summer of 50th-anniversary specials at Winona, including a 50-mile swim challenge, Wednesday night 50-cent swim specials, rental discounts, family swims admission discounts, and pro shop deals throughout the season.

Event Details

What: Winona Outdoor Pool 50th Anniversary Celebration
When: Monday, June 15, 2026, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Winona Outdoor Pool, 1615 Fourth St. SE, Loveland
Cost: Free swim during the celebration

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Information provided by Loveland Parks & Recreation.

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