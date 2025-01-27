Sunshine Ahead After a Snowy Weekend in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

After a snowy weekend that left parts of Northern Colorado blanketed in fresh powder, we’re in for a stretch of clear skies and sunshine. If you’re ready for a break from shoveling, the next few days offer a reprieve. Let’s dive into the latest forecast and quickly look back at snow totals from this past weekend.

Weekend Recap: Snow Totals

The storm that swept through Northern Colorado over the weekend delivered varying amounts of snow, depending on where you were. Fort Collins saw around 4 inches, while Loveland and Windsor recorded closer to 5 inches. Higher elevation areas like Red Feather Lakes and Livermore were hit harder, with totals reaching 8-10 inches in some spots. Roads were slick, and snowplows were busy, but the fresh snow made for picturesque winter scenery.

Monday: A Sunny Respite

As we begin the week, Monday brings plenty of sunshine to help melt some lingering snow. High temperatures will reach 41°F, while the morning and evening lows will dip to around 13°F. The clear skies mean it’s a great day to enjoy the outdoors, but don’t let the sun fool you—those temperatures will still feel brisk! Fort Collins, Loveland, and Wellington will all experience this bright but chilly weather.

Tuesday: Continued Sunshine

Tuesday follows suit, with even warmer temperatures. The high will climb to 44°F, with a low of 17°F overnight. Areas like Bellvue and Windsor will have mild breezes and a calm winter atmosphere. If you’ve been waiting to clear the rest of that driveway or go for a brisk walk, this is your day!

Wednesday: Persistent Clear Skies

The sunny trend continues midweek. Highs on Wednesday will hover around 43°F, with lows dropping to 18°F overnight. Red Feather Lakes and Livermore will enjoy bright skies, though temperatures will feel cooler in these higher elevations. The consistent weather pattern provides an excellent opportunity to enjoy the sunshine and crisp winter air.

This week’s sunny stretch is a welcome change after the weekend snowfall. Whether you’re planning to hit the trails, take care of outdoor chores, or soak up the sun, the clear skies offer a chance to embrace the beauty of winter in Northern Colorado.

