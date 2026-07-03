Suspect Accused of Stealing Amazon Van After Greeley Crash

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Stolen Jeep, multi-agency pursuit, and alleged assault on deputy lead to multiple felony charges

A man accused of fleeing a hit-and-run crash in a stolen vehicle allegedly stole an Amazon delivery van before leading law enforcement on a multi-agency pursuit through Weld County Wednesday evening.

Community Message

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers responded around 6:20 p.m. July 1 to reports of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of 83rd Avenue and U.S. Highway 34 in west Greeley. Witnesses reported the driver of a Jeep Cherokee struck another vehicle before fleeing on foot toward a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators later determined the Jeep had been reported stolen from Denver.

Officers located the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Dayquan Fields, at the apartment complex. Police say Fields then entered an idling Amazon delivery van and drove away, prompting a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

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During the pursuit, the Milliken Police Department deployed spike strips, but police said the suspect avoided them. Authorities allege Fields then drove through a fence and onto farmland before officers used a vehicle pinning maneuver to disable the stolen van. Fields reportedly attempted to flee on foot but was arrested without further incident.

Fields was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Weld County Jail. Police said he remained uncooperative during booking and allegedly assaulted a Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputy, leading to additional charges.

Authorities said Fields faces multiple felony charges, including:

Second-degree motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Second-degree criminal trespassing

Criminal mischief

Second-degree assault on a peace officer

Two fugitive from justice charges

He also faces several misdemeanor charges, including resisting arrest, careless driving, and reckless endangerment.

The Greeley Police Department credited the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Evans Police Department, and Milliken Police Department for assisting during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



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Source: Greeley Police Department