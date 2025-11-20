Suspect Arrested After Early-Morning Burglary in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Officers from multiple agencies tracked the suspect through East Fort Collins; investigators believe additional victims may come forward

Fort Collins Police Services arrested a 21-year-old man early Tuesday morning after an extensive multi-agency search in a southeast Fort Collins neighborhood. Investigators say additional burglary victims may still be unidentified.

Just after 5 a.m. on November 18, Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) responded to a burglary in progress in the 2000 block of Shandy Street. Officers were unable to immediately locate the suspect, prompting assistance from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), LCSO Drone Team, and an LCSO K9 Unit.

The suspect was tracked to the Collins Aire Trailer Park at 401 N. Timberline Road, where he fled on foot into an unrelated residence before quickly exiting. Officers apprehended him moments later.

The suspect, identified as Nicholas Wilcoxon (DOB 04/17/2004), was taken into custody and booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following allegations:

• Class 4 Felony – Robbery – Residence – Strongarm (1 count)

• Class 3 Felony – 2nd Degree Burglary – No Force Entry – Residence (2 counts)

• Class 6 Felony – Theft from Burglary / $2,000–$4,999 (1 count)

• Class 1 Misdemeanor – Unlawful Possession of Schedule I or II (Methamphetamine) (1 count)

• Class 2 Misdemeanor – Resisting Arrest (1 count)

• Class 2 Misdemeanor – Obstructing a Peace Officer (1 count)

FCPS investigators are concerned there may be additional victims in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brady Staggers at 970-416-2299. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

Charges are accusations only, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Read more local public safety updates at https://northfortynews.com.