Biologists Use Drones to Track Endangered Black-Footed Ferrets in Colorado

New technology helps researchers understand predator threats and improve species recovery

LAMAR, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and Smithsonian biologists are testing a first-of-its-kind drone-based tracking effort to learn why endangered black-footed ferrets released on the Southern Plains Land Trust’s Heartland Ranch have not survived in recent years. The project includes several ferrets that were originally collared in Wellington and transported to Lamar for release this week.

The technique uses VHF-tracking collars and drone-based telemetry to monitor ferret activity during the critical first 7 to 14 days after release—a vital window when most losses have historically occurred. The data will help researchers identify which predators are responsible and explore non-lethal strategies to reduce depredation.

Researchers say this represents the most comprehensive attempt in 30 years to determine cause-specific mortality in wild black-footed ferrets, one of North America’s rarest mammals. Once thought extinct, the species was rediscovered in Wyoming in 1981 and has since been supported by longtime recovery efforts through CPW and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

In total, 20 ferrets were collared in Wellington on Monday and moved to Lamar, with plans to release them at Heartland Ranch the same day. Collars typically remain attached for only a few days due to the animals’ tunneling behavior, making drones an essential tool for gathering rapid, high-frequency data.

Since 2022, CPW has released 105 ferrets at the site. However, extensive spotlighting surveys conducted this fall detected none, prompting researchers to deploy this advanced tracking approach.

“This project aims to enhance our understanding of the relationship between black-footed ferrets and their predators,” said Jonathan Reitz, CPW Wildlife Biologist. “Specifically, we are investigating which species prey on any black-footed ferrets in the two weeks following the ferret release.”

