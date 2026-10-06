The Ranch Advances Exposition Center Expansion

County leaders back larger Expo space while moving youth hockey plans to a future phase

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Plans for a major expansion at The Ranch Events Complex are moving forward after Larimer County commissioners backed a new direction that would more than double available exposition space while shifting a proposed youth hockey facility to a later phase.

The Larimer County Board of County Commissioners reviewed the next stage of The Ranch Master Plan on Oct. 5, directing the renovation and expansion of the existing Pedersen Toyota Center into a larger Exposition Center.

The revised approach would increase sellable exposition space from approximately 38,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet. The expanded building would encompass approximately 117,000 square feet overall.

County officials said renovating and expanding the existing facility is expected to provide more flexible event space at a lower cost than constructing a separate exposition center, while also addressing needed improvements to the existing building.

The additional space would allow The Ranch to pursue larger conventions, trade shows, expos, flat-floor sporting events and other indoor events that the complex cannot currently accommodate.

Youth Hockey Moves to Future Phase

Earlier Phase II plans called for converting the Pedersen Toyota Center into a Youth Hockey & Sports Facility while constructing a new stand-alone exposition center.

Under the direction supported by commissioners, the hockey facility would instead move into Phase III.

That could eventually place hockey within a broader youth sports complex on approximately 72 acres of county-owned land immediately north of The Ranch. Officials said such a configuration could also separate routine practices and games from crowds associated with major events at the main complex.

Phase III remains conceptual. It has not been approved by the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners and currently has no established construction timeline or funding mechanism.

“Being responsible with public dollars means understanding what we’re investing in, what our facilities need, what our community needs, and how these projects work together,” said Conor McGrath, managing director of The Ranch Events Complex. “There’s a lot to be excited about, and we’re ready to get to work.”

An aerial view of The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, including the 21-acre Event Lawn, which opened in July 2026 as the first completed Phase II project of The Ranch Master Plan. (Photo courtesy The Ranch Events Complex)

Phase II Continues

Planning and design work will now continue on the Exposition Center, including refining the project scope and developing construction schedules.

Phase II of The Ranch Master Plan includes the 21-acre Event Lawn, Exposition Center, Event Plaza, outdoor amphitheater, Blue Arena improvements, campus infrastructure, and wayfinding and signage upgrades.

The Event Lawn became the first completed Phase II project when it opened July 31. The space has since hosted major events including the Larimer County Fair, Overland Expo Mountain West and Goodguys Griot’s Garage Colorado Nationals.

“Seeing how events and guests are using the Event Lawn gives us valuable insight as we move into the next projects,” said Master Plan Project Manager Linsey Chalfant. “We’re learning from what works, listening to the people who use these spaces, and carrying that into the work ahead.”

The Ranch Master Plan guides long-term development of the county-owned events complex. Phase I was completed between 2019 and 2024, while Phase II is planned for 2025 through 2030.

Officials caution that project scope, costs, schedules, designs, and phasing remain subject to change as planning continues.