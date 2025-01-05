The Ranch Events Complex Announces Game-Changing Expansion with 70-Acre Land Purchase

Loveland, CO — Northern Colorado’s premier event destination, The Ranch Events Complex, is set to grow in a major way, with Larimer County’s recent acquisition of over 70 acres of land north of the current campus. This bold expansion marks a new chapter for the beloved Loveland venue, enhancing its capacity to host large-scale events and connect with the community in exciting ways.

On December 17, 2024, Larimer County finalized the purchase, which supports The Ranch’s commitment to growth, sustainability, and community-driven planning.

“This expansion is a game-changer for The Ranch and the community we serve,” said Conor McGrath, Managing Director of The Ranch Events Complex. “With this additional land, we can better guide the future of the spaces adjacent to our campus, explore exciting possibilities, and enhance our capacity to host diverse events. It’s an exciting moment for all of us, and we look forward to partnering with the community to shape what comes next.”

What This Means for Larimer County

This expansion promises numerous benefits for local residents and visitors alike, including:

Community-Driven Planning : Larimer County aims to involve residents in designing new spaces, ensuring future developments align with local needs and values.

: Larimer County aims to involve residents in designing new spaces, ensuring future developments align with local needs and values. Expanded Event Capacity : The added acreage enables The Ranch to host larger, more diverse events while accommodating the growing demand for event space in Northern Colorado.

: The added acreage enables The Ranch to host larger, more diverse events while accommodating the growing demand for event space in Northern Colorado. Room for Innovation : The expansion opens the door for creative programming, cutting-edge facilities, and fresh opportunities for both event organizers and attendees.

: The expansion opens the door for creative programming, cutting-edge facilities, and fresh opportunities for both event organizers and attendees. Stronger Community Connections : New programs and spaces will foster greater engagement between The Ranch and the local population.

: New programs and spaces will foster greater engagement between The Ranch and the local population. Stewardship of Adjacent Spaces : With direct oversight of the newly acquired land, The Ranch can thoughtfully integrate its growth with the surrounding area.

: With direct oversight of the newly acquired land, The Ranch can thoughtfully integrate its growth with the surrounding area. Future-Proofing Growth: This move positions The Ranch for long-term success and aligns with its goal of becoming self-sustaining by 2030.

Shaping the Future Together

The Ranch’s leadership emphasizes that this expansion is not just about growth—it’s about collaboration. Community members are encouraged to share their ideas and feedback via a public survey, available on The Ranch’s website.

Initial planning sessions, involving staff and public input, will begin in January 2025. “We’re eager to hear from our team and the public,” McGrath added. “Together, we’ll shape the future of The Ranch and continue building a resource that serves Larimer County for generations to come.”

About The Ranch Events Complex

Opened in 2003, The Ranch Events Complex spans over 240 acres and hosts hundreds of events annually, including the Colorado Eagles games and the Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo. The complex’s facilities include Blue Arena, the MAC Equipment Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions, and more, making it the go-to venue for everything from concerts to 4-H gatherings.

For updates on this exciting expansion and upcoming events, visit TREventsComplex.com.