The Future is Now: Understanding and Harnessing Artificial Intelligence

By:

Monika Lea Jones

Chief Creative Officer, AI Fusion Insights

Local Contributor, North Forty News

Bo Maxwell Stevens

Founder and CEO, AI Fusion Insights

Local Contributor, North Forty News

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a concept of the future; it’s a present reality transforming our world. AI language models like ChatGPT, with over 100 million users, are revolutionizing the way we communicate and access information. AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines, enabling them to perform tasks that typically require human intellect. This includes learning from experience, understanding language, and making decisions.

AI is not just a single technology but a blend of various technologies and algorithms. These models (especially the Large Language models like ChatGPT) currently don’t reason but instead work by detecting patterns in preexisting human generated materials that they are trained on. Josiah Seaman, Founder of Creative Contours, describes AI as a “multiplier for human creativity and a vessel for human skill.”

AI’s ubiquity is undeniable. It’s integrated into our daily lives, from YouTube recommendations to Spotify’s music suggestions. Spotify even introduced an AI DJ, “X,” that personalizes music based on your preferences and listening history. AI is expected to become even more advanced and integrated into our lives in the coming months and years.

Nikhil Krishnaswamy, a computer science professor at CSU, emphasizes the importance of everyone having input in AI’s deployment. He believes that AI should be used “to the maximum benefit of everyone, not just those who already have power and resources.” He also emphasizes that humans should remain the final decision-makers in situations requiring value judgments and situational understanding.

AI’s future promises more personalized experiences, improved data analysis, and possibly new forms of communication. However, ethical considerations are crucial. Krishnaswamy and Seaman agree that AI should eliminate undesirable tasks, not jobs. Seaman’s vision of the future of AI is similar to that of Star Trek, where AI disrupts our current system of capitalism, currency, and ownership, but people can strive for loftier goals.

The impact of AI on jobs is a topic of debate. Dan Murray, founder of the Rocky Mountain AI Interest Group, suggests that while some “jobs will be lost, new ones will be created”. Murray has heard it said that “you won’t be replaced by AI but you might be replaced by someone who uses AI.” Seaman believes AI can improve quality of life by increasing productivity, potentially reducing the need for work. This aligns with the concept of Universal Basic Income, a topic of interest for organizations like OpenAI.

Northern Colorado is already a supportive community for arts, culture and leisure such as outdoor sports in nature. These activities are often considered luxuries when our budgets are tight, but how could these areas of our lives flourish when our basic needs are met?

AI is already improving lives in various ways. Krishnaswamy cites AI’s role in language learning for ESL students, while Murray mentions Furhat Robotics’ social robots, which help autistic children communicate. Seaman encourages community leaders to envision a future where AI fosters inclusive, nature-protective communities. CSU Philosophy professor, Paul DiRado, suggests AI will shape our lives as the internet did, raising questions about how we’ll interact with future Artificial General Intelligence systems that have their own motivations or interests. How can collaboration between humans and AI help influence what essentially becomes the realization of desires, human or otherwise?

While not everyone needs to use AI, staying informed about developments and understanding potential benefits is important. Murray encourages non-technical people to try the free versions of AI tools, which are often easy to use and can solve everyday problems. He also suggests sharing knowledge and joining AI interest groups.

Dan Murray notes, “some people may think AI is hard to use. It’s actually very easy and the ‘programming language,’ if you will, is simply spoken or written English. What could be easier?”

Artificial Intelligence is here and evolving rapidly. Its potential is boundless, but it must be embraced responsibly. As we integrate AI into our lives, we must consider ethical implications. There are issues that AI can perpetuate such as: surveillance, amplifying human biases, and widening inequality. Currently AI is a tool. Just like a match, which can light a campfire or burn down a forest, the same tool could be used for both benefit and harm. The future of AI is exciting, and we’re all part of its journey. As we experience the dawn of AI, we should consider how it can improve efficiency, creativity, and innovation in our lives.