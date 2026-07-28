Three Young Men Identified in Fatal Weld County Rollover Crash

High-speed crash near Ault killed three recent graduates and injured two others

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Coroner’s Office has identified the three young men who died in Saturday’s single-vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of Weld County Road 80 and Weld County Road 39, east of Ault.

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The victims are:

Cash Allen Rinker , 20, of Eaton

, 20, of Eaton Jack David Dirksen , 19, of Eaton

, 19, of Eaton Cooper Christopher Nider, 19, of Greeley

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 5:18 p.m. Saturday when a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling westbound on Weld County Road 80 at a high rate of speed left the roadway, entered the north ditch, reentered the roadway, rotated, and rolled several times. All five occupants were ejected from the SUV.

The three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

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The 20-year-old driver from Wyoming was flown to a local hospital with critical injuries, while another 19-year-old passenger from Eaton was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Investigators have not announced whether impairment, seat belt use, or other factors contributed to the crash, and no citations have been issued.

The tragedy has deeply affected the Eaton community. The Eaton School District confirmed that four of the occupants were members of the Eaton High School Class of 2025 and opened the high school’s media center Sunday to provide crisis counselors for students, staff, families, and community members.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office said no additional information will be released at this time.

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Source: Weld County Coroner’s Office; Colorado State Patrol; Eaton School District