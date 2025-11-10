Timnath High Girls’ Cross Country Repeats as 4A State Champions

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Resilient runners overcome challenges to bring another title home to Northern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Timnath High School girls’ cross country team has done it again — securing back-to-back Class 4A State Championships at the Norris Penrose Event Center on Saturday, November 1. With a team score of 107 points, the Cubs edged out Battle Mountain (122 points) to claim their second consecutive state crown, solidifying their spot as one of Colorado’s premier programs.

Led by Head Coach Matt Miltenberg, Timnath’s lineup showcased remarkable depth and determination. Scoring runners included Izz Schimmel Pfenning (7th, 19:04.8), Louisa Stribley (19th, 19:43.0), Annie Fowler (20th, 19:43.4), Addison Geraets (28th, 20:06.4), and Paige Barlow (33rd, 20:15.8). Notably, four of the seven varsity runners returned from last year’s championship team — a testament to the program’s strength and consistency.

“We ended up with four of the same seven from last year racing,” Miltenberg told CHSAA. “Defending a state title is very challenging. A lot of teams can win when everything goes perfectly — really good teams win when things go wrong and people have to step up. Today, some girls had phenomenal seasons but faced tough moments, and others stepped up tremendously. They really saved it for us.”

While Cheyenne Mountain’s Raegan McRae won the individual title with a time of 18:05.9, the Cubs’ collective performance proved unstoppable in the team competition. McRae edged Summit’s Kayla Broecker (18:06.4) in a dramatic finish, while Timnath’s depth carried them to another state banner in just the school’s fourth year of existence.

The repeat championship highlights the growing dominance of Northern Colorado high school athletics, particularly within the Poudre School District, as Timnath continues to build a strong tradition of excellence on and off the course.

Sources: Poudre School District and Colorado High School Activities Association