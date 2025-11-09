Firefighters Contain South Fort Collins House Fire After Heavy Morning Blaze

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Second alarm called as crews battle flames and search residence; no injuries reported

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Nov. 8, 2025) – Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) crews responded around 9 a.m. Thursday, to a report of a house fire near the intersection of Griffith Drive and Parkway Circle North in south Fort Collins.

Neighbors who saw flames coming from the roof rushed to alert anyone inside while calling 911. When firefighters arrived, they found a working fire on both the exterior and interior of the home.

House fire near the intersection of Griffith Drive and Parkway Circle North in south Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Because of the size of the blaze, the heavy contents inside the house, and the lack of response from occupants, the incident command called a second alarm to bring additional resources for fire suppression and search operations.

Crews performed both primary and secondary searches and confirmed no one was inside. Firefighters worked for more than 2.5 hours to fully control the fire and locate hidden hot spots.

Poudre Fire Authority thanked Loveland Fire Rescue Authority (LFRA) for assisting at the scene. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

For official updates and fire safety information, visit poudre-fire.org.

Source – Poudre Fire Authority