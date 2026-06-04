Toddler Dies After Fort Collins Ditch Rescue

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities seek witnesses after child is pulled from irrigation ditch west of Fort Collins

A toddler has died after being rescued from an irrigation ditch in west Larimer County near Fort Collins, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

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Emergency crews responded shortly before 6 p.m. on June 2 to reports of a child who had fallen into an active irrigation ditch behind homes in the 3100 block of North County Road 19. The ditch is fed by the Cache la Poudre River and carries fast-moving water through the area.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Poudre Fire Authority, and UCHealth EMS responded to the scene. Poudre Fire Authority swiftwater technicians began searching the waterway while a nearby resident located the child downstream and immediately started CPR.

The child was transported by UCHealth EMS to a local hospital, where he later died.

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Investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to determine exactly what occurred. The agency’s Victim Response Team and Chaplain are providing support to the child’s family and community members who assisted during the emergency response.

“This is a really tough one. Sudden loss is never easy, but losing a child is especially hard,” said Undersheriff Joe Shellhammer. “Our hearts are heavy today for this family and everyone who knew this little boy.”

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the child’s identity, as well as the official cause and manner of death, at a later date.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to contact Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Marcus Simelane at 970-498-5515.

Families impacted by the loss of a child can find support through 3 Hopeful Hearts, a Northern Colorado organization that provides grief-informed resources and support services. More information is available at https://www.3hopefulhearts.com/.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.