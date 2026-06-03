Berthoud Day Returns With Community Celebration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual Festival Brings Parade, Music, Food, and Family Fun to Town Park

BERTHOUD, Colo. — One of Berthoud’s most anticipated community traditions returns Saturday as residents and visitors gather for Berthoud Day, a full-day celebration highlighting local businesses, community pride, and small-town charm.

Community Message

The free event takes place June 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Park, 200 N. 7th St. The annual celebration begins with a parade through downtown Berthoud before moving into the park for an afternoon filled with local vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, games, and activities for all ages.

Families can browse booths featuring local businesses and organizations, enjoy a variety of food options, listen to live music, and take part in kid-friendly attractions throughout the day. The event serves as both a community gathering and an opportunity to support local entrepreneurs and organizations.

For many residents, Berthoud Day has become a tradition that reflects the town’s strong sense of community and hometown spirit. Organizers encourage attendees to bring friends and family and spend the day connecting with neighbors while enjoying everything the festival has to offer.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Located in the heart of Berthoud, Town Park will serve as the hub for the celebration, offering a welcoming setting for one of the community’s largest annual events.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update: https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate