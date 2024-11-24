Tragic Plane Crash on Storm Mountain Claims Two Lives, Leaves One Seriously Injured

Date: November 23, 2024

A devastating plane crash occurred this morning in Larimer County near Storm Mountain, leaving two people dead and one seriously injured. At approximately 11:12 a.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) received reports of the incident and coordinated a multi-agency response to the remote and rugged crash site.

Emergency crews from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Thompson Valley EMS, UCHealth LifeLine, Larimer County Parks Rangers, Loveland Police Department, the United States Forest Service, and the Colorado Air National Guard worked together in the challenging terrain.

The aircraft, confirmed by the Colorado Civil Air Patrol (CAP) as belonging to the Thompson Valley Composite Squadron, was conducting a routine training mission focused on aerial photography when the crash occurred.

Upon reaching the crash site, emergency responders found three passengers aboard the plane. Tragically, two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The third passenger sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we will continue to investigate the crash to provide closure for the families involved,” said Captain Bobby Moll of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. “We are deeply grateful to our local partners, who respond without hesitation in these critical situations. The dedication and commitment to public safety demonstrated by everyone involved is truly unmatched.”

Recovery efforts are expected to take several days due to the hazardous terrain, with support from Larimer County Search and Rescue and other teams. Investigations will be led by the LCSO with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will identify the victims and determine the cause of death. Any inquiries related to the mission or purpose of the flight should be directed to the Civil Air Patrol.

Eyewitness and Community Reactions

Social media has been flooded with condolences and eyewitness accounts.

A local resident posted, “It’s heartbreaking to see such a tragedy happen in our skies. My thoughts are with the families and the brave responders navigating the harsh conditions.”

Another witness described the immediate response efforts: “We saw helicopters circling and knew something serious was happening. The emergency teams are working tirelessly out there.”