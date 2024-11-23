Restoring Public Trust, Part II

By John Kefalas

This Veterans Day, my fellow county commissioners and I had the privilege of spending time with local Veterans at our Community Justice Alternatives Veterans Day Brunch. Listening to their stories and making personal connections reminded me of the importance of their military service and deep sacrifices for our nation and fellow human beings.

Last month, I presented to Cache La Poudre Elementary School fifth graders the importance of listening as a county commissioner. Their curiosity and thoughtful questions gave me hope for the future of our community.

In my March column, I discussed “restoring public trust,” emphasizing trust, honesty, active listening, and community involvement. These shared values are essential for rebuilding relationships between government and community members and fostering mutual respect. I also discussed how meaningful community involvement is necessary for solving problems together. As a point of reference, trust can be defined as reliance on the character, integrity, ability, strength, or truth of others or of institutions. Honest relationships embody straightforward communication of our thoughts and feelings free from manipulation. Active listening involves being non-judgmental, recognizing our biases, and accepting and validating our neighbors’ perspectives. Such listening helps bridge divides by helping us to humanize each other and create a safe space for understanding different opinions. In turn, we reduce mistrust and fear and are more open to changing our opinions and finding common ground.

In today’s highly polarized political environment, restoring public trust is more urgent than ever, and the divide gets wider with each passing day. Nevertheless, we have the power and can take collective and individual actions to further advance a sense of community while rising above the nastiness. Our children have much to teach us about listening and understanding, and they offer us important lessons on how to get along. As Drs. Chan Hellman and Angela Pharris (www.ou.edu/tulsa/hope) note, “Hope is the belief that the future will be better, and you have the power to make it so. Hope is based on three main ideas: desirable goals, pathways to goal attainment, and agency (willpower) to pursue those pathways.” Their research indicates that trauma, whether personal or collective, can erode trust, and those who have experienced significant hardships may develop defensive behaviors, making it harder to participate in honest dialogue. I share these ideas to help us better understand our current state of affairs because we all have experienced different levels of trauma.

Restoring public trust is a multidimensional challenge and an ongoing process, and there are tools and opportunities to help us do better together. Check out the following resources: Braver Angels (www.braverangels.org), Living Room Conversations (www.livingroomconversations.org), More in Common (www.moreincommon.com), Public Agenda Hidden Common Ground Initiative (www.publicagenda.org/initiative/hidden-common-ground), Unify America (www.unifyamerica.org), Bridge Alliance (www.bridgealliance.us), National Coalition for Dialogue and Deliberation (www.ncdd.org) and the CSU Center for Public Deliberation (https://cpd.colostate.edu).

Locally, the Larimer County government is working hard to uphold its six guiding principles, which focus on transparency, collaboration, and respect. You can review these principles at www.larimer.gov/about-larimer-county/guiding-principles. We are committed to building trust with our residents and ensuring that every voice is heard, and I welcome the opportunity to connect over a cup of coffee or a walk.

John Kefalas is a Larimer County commissioner, representing all of Larimer County.