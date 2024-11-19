Two Arrested After High-Speed Chase and Stolen Vehicle Crash in Berthoud

On November 14, 2024, a high-speed pursuit involving a stolen vehicle ended dramatically in Berthoud. Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office apprehended two suspects after the car crashed and caught fire.

Around 4:20 a.m., a deputy identified a silver 2015 Subaru Forester at a Berthoud gas station. The car had been stolen during an armed carjacking in Weld County. When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle near Wagon Bend Road and Buckskin Road, the driver refused to comply, initiating a dangerous chase.

The suspect vehicle sped north along Berthoud Parkway, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph. Deputies used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) near Highway 402, causing the vehicle to hit a curb, collide with a tree, and ignite in flames. Acting swiftly, deputies rescued the driver and passenger from the burning car and recovered a rifle in the driver’s possession.

Thompson Valley EMS transported both suspects to a hospital for evaluation before they were released and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Michael Howell-McGlynn of Firestone, faces multiple charges, including:

Vehicular Eluding Resulting in Bodily Injury (Class 4 Felony)

Obstructing a Peace Officer (Class 2 Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving

Howell-McGlynn’s bond was set at $50,000.

The passenger, 19-year-old Kristine Elisabeth Romero of Longmont, was arrested on charges of:

Conspiracy to Commit a Class 4 Felony (Class 5 Felony)

A felony warrant from Boulder County for Second-Degree Assault on a Peace Officer

Romero’s bond was $5,125, reflecting the Larimer County charge and the outstanding warrant.

Local Reaction

Residents in Berthoud expressed concern over the incident, which occurred in a typically quiet community. “It’s scary to think this could happen right here,” said local business owner Lisa Harmon. “I’m grateful for the quick response from law enforcement to prevent any harm to innocent people.”

Others noted the proximity to residential neighborhoods, with many families voicing relief that no bystanders were injured. “The speed they were going—it could have been a lot worse,” said Berthoud resident Greg Sanders.

Community Impact

The event highlights law enforcement officers’ risks in protecting Northern Colorado communities. Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen commended the deputies for their decisive action in preventing further danger. “This driver’s reckless behavior shows a disturbing disregard for the safety of others,” Feyen said. “Our deputies are committed to protecting this community and holding dangerous criminals accountable.”

Traffic on Highway 402 was briefly rerouted while Loveland Fire Rescue Authority extinguished the vehicle fire, and investigators processed the scene. The Loveland Police Department also assisted with the crash investigation.

Local leaders have emphasized the importance of community vigilance. “It’s a reminder for all of us to report suspicious activity,” said Berthoud Town Trustee Rachel Mitchell. “Quick actions can save lives.”

As always, it is important to remember that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.