Former Larimer County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case

By Blaine Howerton | Northfortynews.com

Northern Colorado has been shaken by the recent sentencing of former Larimer County Chief Deputy District Attorney Daniel Quinn, who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old intern during his tenure. The case, which took decades to come to light, highlights systemic failures and the long-lasting impact of abuse of power.

A Breach of Trust

The incidents occurred in the late 1990s while Quinn worked as a prosecutor in the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The victim, a high school intern at the time, was subjected to inappropriate advances by Quinn, who used his position to exploit the professional relationship. Despite early warning signs, the misconduct went unpunished for years.

Speaking about the case, current District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin emphasized the need for accountability. “This kind of betrayal of trust within the justice system is unacceptable. It’s our responsibility to ensure these actions are never repeated,” McLaughlin said.

Sentencing and Plea Agreement

Quinn pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault as part of a plea agreement. Under the terms, he will avoid jail time if he completes four years of stipulated conditions, including therapy and strict monitoring. While this resolution offers some accountability, it has raised questions about the adequacy of consequences for such abuses of power.

Victim’s Courage and Systemic Change

The victim’s decision to come forward years after the abuse was an act of immense courage. She has since expressed mixed feelings about the outcome, acknowledging both the challenges of pursuing justice and the lingering gaps in the system.

“This case underscores the importance of believing survivors and creating a culture where they feel safe to speak out,” McLaughlin said in a press release. He added that steps have been taken within the district attorney’s office to prevent such incidents in the future, including enhanced oversight and a commitment to ethical integrity.

A Call for Reform

This case is a stark reminder of the systemic issues that can allow abuse to go unchecked within institutions. Public outcry has amplified calls for reforms in oversight and accountability, particularly in government roles where power dynamics are at play.

For more information about this case or resources for victims of sexual assault, visit the Colorado Judicial Branch website.

Northern Colorado is left to reflect on how to better protect the vulnerable and hold those in power accountable.