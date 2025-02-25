Unsolved Tragedy: 1985 Cold Case of UNC Student Denise Davenport Still Seeking Answers

GREELEY, CO – Nearly 40 years after the tragic death of 20-year-old Denise Davenport, her case remains unsolved, and authorities continue to seek information from the public.

Denise, a student at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) in Greeley, was last seen on February 24, 1985, after leaving work at the Greeley Mall. She was reported missing shortly after, last seen wearing a bright pink two-piece suit, a white blouse, and black pumps.

Days later, her boyfriend’s blue Mazda RX-7—the car she had been driving—was found abandoned in a UNC dormitory parking lot. It would take nearly two months before the devastating discovery of her body in the South Platte River between 18th Street and U.S. Highway 34, near Greeley, on April 20, 1985. Investigators determined her death to be a homicide, with foul play strongly suspected.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Now, decades later, Denise’s case remains unsolved, leaving her family and friends without closure. Weld County authorities are urging anyone with information—no matter how small—to come forward.

If you have any details regarding the homicide of Denise Davenport, contact the Weld County Crime Tip Line at (970) 304-6464 or submit a tip via email at [email protected].

For more updates on this case and other Northern Colorado news, visit North Forty News.