Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

This is a follow-up to our original story about Robert Meredith, 81, who was reported missing on June 6, 2023.

Robert was located in Glenwood Springs and is SAFE. Thank you to all who spread the word!