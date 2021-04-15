Weld County Board of Commissioners Commends Emergency Response Coordinators

BOARD RECOGNIZES PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNICATIONS

FOR CONTINUED EFFORTS TO ASSIST IN EMERGENCIES

The Weld County Board of Commissioners has proclaimed April 11-17 National Telecommunications Week, a recognition formally commending the efforts of those who coordinate emergency response to the public and assist 46 law, fire, and emergency medical service agencies throughout Weld County.

“Society rightfully celebrates first responders like law enforcement officers and firefighters, but we need to continue doing so with dispatchers,” said Scott James, Commissioner Coordinator of Weld County Public Safety Communications. “Those folks are truly the unseen and unsung heroes making sure when someone calls 911, someone will be there to help. Thank you to our staff for providing a service Weld County residents can rely on.”

In 2020, Public Safety Communications responded to 124,458 911 calls and 276,468 administrative calls. Administrative calls could be emergencies and include non-emergency calls (theft reports, vehicle accidents with no injuries, etc.) and may require providing responders with information or records.

The continued effort of 53 dispatchers, four call-takers, eight supervisors, six training team employees, six executive team members, and two radio technicians who work in Weld County Public Safety Communications has earned the department national recognition by industry leaders. In 2019, the Weld County Regional Communications Center (WCRCC) was named the Communications Center of the Year by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) and the Association of Public Safety Officials (APCO). One year ago, it earned an award for being the nation’s top public safety answering point by NICE Public Safety.

Weld County Public Safety Communications Director Mike Wallace believes the positive attitude and continued willingness of staff to assist the public during critical moments truly stands out.

“Last year, COVID-19 put a lot of stress on everyone, including our dispatchers, when performing their job,” he said, mentioning the resolve of his team to deal with the challenge of a pandemic while continuing to work diligently to dispatch emergency services to the public. “Thank you to our staff, and congratulations on this recognition.”

The board’s National Telecommunications Week proclamation is part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW). According to NPSTW, the week was established in 1981 as a time “to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public.”

Visit Weld County Public Safety Communications at https://www.weldgov.com/go/publicsafety to learn more about the department.